Oregon hit new highs for both COVID-19 cases and deaths Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the state had 1,225 new confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths.
The new cases pushed Oregon past the 800-mark for total deaths and the 60,000 mark for total deaths.
“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen.
Allen noted that the state surpassed 800 deaths less than three weeks after hitting the 700-death mark.
“These are family, friends, neighbors and we note their deaths with sadness and a renewed determination to suppress the spread of the virus,” Allen said.
“I have heard frequently from those who have refused to believe this pandemic is serious if we aren’t seeing hospitalizations and deaths. Those hospitalizations and deaths are here, and are only likely to go up. Please take this seriously, and do what you can to slow the spread: wash your hands, wear a mask, and limit the number of people you come in close contact with.”
With Thursday’s report, the state death toll is 808 and the number of cases is 60,873.
The deaths also include one person who was 30 and two others in their 40s, all of whom had preexisting conditions.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (16), Clackamas (121), Clatsop (2), Columbia (14), Coos (8), Crook (6), Curry (6), Deschutes (31), Douglas (21), Grant (3), Harney (5), Hood River (8), Jackson (89), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (20), Lake (5), Lane (130), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (21), Marion (84), Morrow (1), Multnomah (376), Polk (20), Umatilla (20), Union (8), Wasco (8), Washington (127), and Yamhill (36).
Oregon’s 789th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Nov. 16, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 790th COVID-19 death is a 30-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 13, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 791st COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 11, at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 792nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 17, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 793rd COVID-19 death is a 40-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 7, at West Valley Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 794th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Nov. 10, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 795th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 30, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 796th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 15, at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 797th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 18, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 798th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 18, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 799th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 13, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 800th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 11, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 801st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Oct. 29. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 802nd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 11, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 803rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 16, in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 804th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 14, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 805th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 16, in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 806th COVID019 death is a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 18, in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 807th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov.15. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 808th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 17, at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Note: More information is available about Oregon’s 746th COVID-19 death, a 35-year-old man in Multnomah County. He had underlying conditions.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 414 today eight more than yesterday, marking a new record for the pandemic.
There are 96 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, two fewer than yesterday.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
NOTE: OHA will hold its weekly media briefing Friday, Nov. 20, at 11:30 a.m. This will be broadcast via Zoom. Interested media can participate by following this link or by calling in at 1-669-254-5252, passcode 564-743.
