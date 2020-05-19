PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 140, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 33 new confirmed cases and eight new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 3,726. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Curry (1), Deschutes (6), Jackson (1), Marion (12), Multnomah (9), Umatilla (3), Washington (6), Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 139th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Umatilla County, who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 16 at Good Shepard Health Care System. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 140th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on April 7 and died on May 17 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
OHA Releases Weekly Report on COVID-19 in Oregon
Today, OHA released its COVID-19 Weekly Report, showing the data trends for the pandemic in our state. New this week is a table (figure 3) that shows the distribution of the number of days it takes a person with COVID-19 to report recovery from their illness. Also, OHA is adding the cumulative presumptive cases to the weekly report and will stop reporting out the new presumptive cases daily.
Next week, we will distribute the Weekly Report on Wednesday because of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
