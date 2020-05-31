PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 153, the Oregon Health Authority reported as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday.
Oregon’s 152nd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Lane County, who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 4; the location of death is awaiting confirmation. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 153rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 28 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 55 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 4,185.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jefferson (2), Klamath (2), Lane (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (21), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), Washington (12).
Oregon Health Authority also reported 58 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 4,243.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Deschutes (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (1), Jefferson (3), Lane (4), Marion (11), Multnomah (23), Wasco (1), Washington (5), Yamhill (1).
Clarification: The investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak at Duckwall Fruit in Hood River County began May 28. The date was incorrectly reported in Friday's daily media release.
OHA previously announced that it will begin reporting large COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces. This will include all past and future outbreaks that involve five or more COVID-19 cases in a workplace setting. OHA is in the process of compiling information on past outbreaks.
To see more case and county level data, visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In