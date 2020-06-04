PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 161, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 97 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 4,570.
On Thursday, there were 76 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, but no deaths.
The new cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (6), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Hood River (9), Jefferson (9), Klamath (1), Lincoln (4), Linn (3), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (12), Umatilla (1), Wasco (3), Washington (20), Yamhill (4).
Thursday's cases were reported in the following counties: Clackamas (9), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (5), Linn (2), Marion (12), Multnomah (30), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 160th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 29 and died June 3, at the Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 161st COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on May 31 and died June 3, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Daily case count is higher
Friday's COVID-19 case count marked the third highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic in Oregon, with 97 presumptive and confirmed cases reported to OHA. That brings the total for the past three days to 238 reported cases.
The higher numbers are tied to several factors including the availability of more widespread testing, increased contact tracing, and active monitoring of close contacts of cases, according to OHA. There have been an increase in the number of household cases associated with a confirmed case.
Workplace outbreaks are another source of the higher numbers. Many of those are seasonal facilities and many are following public health recommendations by offering testing to their employees, OHA reported.
Although the numbers are higher, the overall rate of infection remains among the lowest in the U.S.
"But higher case counts serve as a reminder that Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained, avoid large gatherings, and follow good hand hygiene," the OHA press release stated.
Active workplace outbreak reported
An outbreak of five cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Amazon Aumsville in Marion County. The investigation started on May 21.
State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The risk to the general public from this outbreak is considered low.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or concerns about risk of exposure, should contact their health care provider.
Additional information for this outbreak will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report for Wednesday, June 10. In that weekly report and going forward, OHA will disclose workplaces that have reported past outbreaks of COVID-19, along with all active outbreaks. OHA published the first list of workplaces in the June 3 weekly report.
OHA to institute weekend reporting changes to COVID-19 Daily Update
Also beginning this weekend, Saturday, June 6, OHA will no longer include a link to the Oregon COVID- Daily Update in the daily news release. The updates will be published Mondays through Fridays.
Relevant data collected during the weekends will be included in each Monday’s update. The daily news release for weekend days also will no longer include the county case count of new confirmed or presumed COVID-19 cases.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
