PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 159, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 65 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday bringing the state total to 4,399. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (7), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (13), Polk (1), Umatilla (2), Wasco (2), Washington (5), Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 158th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old male in Clackamas County, who tested positive on May 21 and died on June 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 159th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old male in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
“Answer the Call”
As Oregon begins to reopen, one key strategy to help stop the spread of COVID-19 is contact tracing. Contact tracers call people who may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to provide them with guidance and support and help prevent further spread of the virus. OHA is working closely with local public and Tribal health departments on a statewide coordinated contact tracing effort.
To demystify the process of contact tracing, OHA has developed a webpage with downloadable resources, videos and social media cards. Oregonians can learn more about who will get a contact tracing call, what happens on a contact tracing call and how their privacy will be protected.
Those who get a call from a contact tracer are encouraged to answer the call. Together, everyone can stop the spread of COVID-19.
Go to: healthoregon.org/contacttracing or healthoregon.org/rastreodecontact to to learn more and download resources.
OHA is now including a link to the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The Daily Update is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity.
To see more case and county-level data, visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In