PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 124, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday. There were also 75 new confirmed cases and five presumptive cases reported by the OHA on Friday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 3,068.
In addition, six more lives were lost to COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 70 new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases.
The new confirmed cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Clackamas (9), Clatsop (9), Deschutes (1), Lane (2), Linn (1), Marion (13), Morrow (1), Multnomah (30), Polk (2), Umatilla (3), Wasco (1), Washington (8).
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (6), Clatsop (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (2), Jefferson (4), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (16), Polk (3), Washington (11), Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 116th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 28 and died on May 6 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 117th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on April 16 and died on May 5 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 118th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on April 22 and died on May 3 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 119th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 22 and died on May 5 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 120th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 121st COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 5 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 122nd COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 3 and died May 6 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 123rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on April 21 and died May 6 at Santiam Memorial Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 124th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 23 and died May 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
To see more case and county level data visit: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
