SALEM — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 137, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 67 new confirmed cases and no new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 3,479. The new confirmed cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Deschutes (2), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (33), Multnomah (19), Polk (1), Umatilla (2), Washington (2), Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 135th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 11 and died May 13 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 136th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 22 and died May 12 at Oregon Health & Science University. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 137th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive on March 29 and died May 4 at Providence St Vincent’s Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Note: During routine data reconciliation, the following changes were identified:
• Due to positive tests, eight cases are now recategorized as confirmed cases.
• A case that was recorded as transferred out of Coos County was indeed a Coos County case.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
