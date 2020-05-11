PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 130, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Monday.
OHA reported 51 new confirmed cases and seven new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 3,286. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (2), Clatsop (4), Klamath (1), Linn (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (14), Polk (3), Washington (14).
Oregon’s 128th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 10 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 129th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Umatilla County, who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 9 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. It is unknown at this time if he had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 130th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 9 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. She had no known underlying medical conditions.
Note: The number of hospitalizations in the 10-19 age group dropped by one. During routine data reconciliation, a person was determined not to have been hospitalized during their COVID-19 illness.
Oregon’s 120th COVID-19 death was previously reported incorrectly. The 120th death is a 58-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
To see more case and county level data, visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
