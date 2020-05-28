PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 151, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 49 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 4,086. The cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Deschutes (1), Jefferson (1), Malheur (5), Marion (11), Multnomah (10), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), Washington (12), Yamhill (2).
Seven of the new total cases are related to the Townsend Farms outbreak, a fruit growing and processing company.
Note: Due to data reconciliation, the Lincoln County case count decreased by one. A confirmed case had been counted twice.
Oregon’s 149th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on May 8 and died on May 16 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 150th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 26 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 151st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Polk County, who tested positive on May 1. Additional information about his death is still pending. An update will be provided when OHA receives additional information.
The Oregon Health Authority is now including a link to the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The Daily Update is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity.
Public feedback sought on State Health Improvement Plan strategies
OHA, working with more than 100 community partners, is launching the 2020-2024 State Health Improvement Plan as a tool for Oregon’s recovery from COVID-19. The plan outlines strategies needed to address disparities made worse by the health crisis.
The prioritized disparities include:
• Institutional bias
• Adversity, trauma and toxic stress
• Behavioral health
• Equitable access to preventive care
• Key economic drivers of public health such as housing, transportation and providing a living wage
The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the short- and long-term trajectory in each of these five priority areas, making implementation of the plan even more critical. OHA remains on track to launch the 2020-2024 SHIP this August.
The public is invited to help inform strategies through online surveys in English and Spanish or by providing written feedback. More information about the 2020-2024 State Health Improvement Plan can be found on the OHA website.
