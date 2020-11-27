PORTLAND — Oregon had an expected lower number of new reported COVID-19 cases and deaths on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority said.
The state had three new deaths, raising the toll since the pandemic began to 885, and 826 new confirmed and presumptive cases as of 12:01 a.m. Friday.
But with many several local public health departments closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, lower numbers were expected. OHA anticipates a higher-than-normal case count Saturday.
The new cases were in the following counties: Benton (9), Clackamas (14), Columbia (13), Crook (6), Deschutes (90), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (4), Josephine (2), Lane (64), Lincoln (4), Linn (27), Malheur (10), Marion (168), Morrow (8), Multnomah (14), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (45), Union (22), Wasco (7), Washington (297), Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 883rd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 884th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 885th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In