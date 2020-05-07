PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 121, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 70 new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 2,989. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (6), Clatsop (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (2), Jefferson (4), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (16), Polk (3), Washington (11), Yamhill (3).
To see more case and county level data, visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 116th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 28 and died on May 6 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 117th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on April 16 and died on May 5 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 118th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on April 22 and died on May 3 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 119th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 22 and died on May 5 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 120th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 121st COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 5 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Note: The number of hospitalizations in the 20-29, 30-39, and 40-49 age groups each dropped by one. During routine data reconciliation, these people were determined not to have been hospitalized during their COVID-19 illness.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
