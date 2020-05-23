PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the state's death toll to 148.
The death was reported Sunday morning, while Oregon Health Authority reported a total of 71 new confirmed cases and 10 new presumptive cases for the weekend.
Oregon Health Authority reported 28 new confirmed cases and seven new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Clatsop (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (2), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (1), Marion (10), Multnomah (4), Umatilla (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (6), Yamhill (1).
On Sunday, the agency noted 43 new confirmed cases and three presumptive cases. The cases were in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (6), Jackson (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Marion (7), Multnomah (3), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (17), Yamhill (1).
The state's 148th death was a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 10 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Notes:
• The cutoff for data has changed to 12:01 a.m., which means the reporting period for Saturday's report was 16 hours. Subsequent reports will have the same data cutoff, so the reporting period will return to 24 hours.
• Due to data reconciliation, three confirmed cases, one each originally reported in Jackson, Multnomah, and Washington counties, were determined not to be cases. They were subtracted from Friday’s state total, and the total number of cases in each county was reduced to reflect this change.
• Due to data reconciliation, 10 presumptive cases had updated information and their case status was changed to reflect the new information.
• Due to data reconciliation, one case originally reported in the 10–19 age group and one case originally reported in the 70–79 age group were determined not to be cases.
• Due to data reconciliation, one case originally reported as hospitalized in the 50–59 age group and one case originally reported as hospitalized in the 60–69 age group were determined not to have been hospitalized.
Oregon Health Authority is now including a link to the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The Daily Update is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity.
Note: The COVID-19 weekly report will now be published on Wednesdays, rather than on Tuesdays, starting May 27.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
