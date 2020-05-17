PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Saturday and remains at 137, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority reported nine new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 3,623. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Lincoln (1), Marion (3), Multnomah (5), Polk (1).
On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority reported no COVID-19 deaths, 64 new confirmed cases and seven new presumptive cases of as of 8 a.m., bringing the state total to 3,612. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Saturday were in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (1), Lane (3), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (27), Multnomah (22), Umatilla (2), Wasco (2), Washington (8), Yamhill (2).
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
OHA is now including the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The Daily Update is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
