PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Thursday and remains at 137, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 63 new confirmed cases and one new presumptive case of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 3,541. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (17), Polk (1), Umatilla (3), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (4).
On Thursday, OHA reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 67 new confirmed cases.
The new confirmed cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Deschutes (2), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (33), Multnomah (19), Polk (1), Umatilla (2), Washington (2), Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 135th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 11 and died May 13 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 136th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 22 and died May 12 at Oregon Health & Science University. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 137th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive on March 29 and died May 4 at Providence St Vincent’s Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Modeling shows reduction in transmission rates
Revised modeling from the Institute for Disease Modeling, prepared for OHA, shows that measures taken by Oregonians have lowered transmission rates, with the number of new cases appearing to be at a steady, low number, rather than declining. Read the full report here.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
