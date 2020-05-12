PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Monday and remains at 130, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 61 new confirmed cases and 11 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 3,358. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (4), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Linn (1), Marion (29), Multnomah (9), Polk (2), Wasco (1), Washington (14), Yamhill (1).
Coos County has had 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 839 people tested and zero COVID-19 deaths. Twenty-eight of those cases were at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution, with one case from the community and not related to Shutter Creek.
Douglas County has had 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,459 people tested and zero COVID-19 deaths.
Curry County has had four confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 221 people tested and zero COVID-19 deaths.
Weekly Report presents snapshot of COVID-19 in Oregon
OHA on Tuesday released its COVID-19 Weekly Report, which presents an in-depth look at the virus in Oregon. This week’s report again contains a summary of the week’s data by an OHA senior health adviser. Also new this week is a table that displays cases by gender and ethnicity.
This week’s report no longer contains a table of underlying conditions of those who have died from COVID-19. Routinely available information about COVID-19 cases lacks sufficient detail to offer useful information about the specific conditions that make up the broad categories included in the table. A more accurate and reliable source of information about underlying medical conditions among hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has become available through COVID-NET (https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/COVIDNet/COVID19_5.html), a national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients in many states. Oregon is a participant in COVID-NET.
To see more case and county level data, visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In