PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Monday and remains at 148, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 18 new confirmed cases and one new presumptive case of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 3,967. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Crook (1), Marion (5), Multnomah (7), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).
Notes:
To see more case and county level data, visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority release two new tableau dashboards, which will be posted to tableau public alongside the original Oregon COVID-19 case and testing counts statewide dashboard.
One of these dashboards will present information on testing and case outcomes at the county level replicating in downloadable form data presently available on the OHA website. The other new dashboard will present statewide data on case demographics, hospitalizations and deaths, also replicating data available on the OHA website but including data that had been available only in the OHA COVID-19 weekly report previously.
Eventually, OHA we will phase out the pre-existing data elements in the daily update and the weekly report. And as always, the data posted on OHA’s data visualizations and dashboards, along with other data reporting products, are provisional and subject to revision.
