In its final daily report for 2020, the Oregon Health Authority listed nine more deaths Thursday.
Oregon also had 1,682 new confirmed and presumptive cases, OHA reported. As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the state death toll stood at 1,477 and the state had 113,909 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (22), Clackamas (140), Clatsop (4), Columbia (9), Coos (9), Crook (6), Curry (1), Deschutes (68), Douglas (21), Harney (3), Hood River (16), Jackson (103), Jefferson (32), Josephine (29), Klamath (34), Lake (2), Lane (120), Lincoln (11), Linn (56), Malheur (33), Marion (188), Morrow (10), Multnomah (336), Polk (39), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (144), Union (3), Wasco (11), Washington (184) and Yamhill (31).
Oregon’s 1,469th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,470th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,471st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 29. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,472nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 21 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,473rd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,474th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,475th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 30 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,476th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 25 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,477th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 30 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
