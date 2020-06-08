PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 164, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 4,808.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Deschutes (2), Hood River (12), Lincoln (61), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (22), Umatilla (5), Wasco (2), Washington (8), Yamhill (4).
On Saturday, two COVID-19 deaths were reported, along with 93 new confirmed and presumptive cases. The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Hood River (7), Jackson (2), Jefferson (2), Lincoln (6), Malheur (1), Marion (11), Morrow (1), Multnomah (28), Polk (3), Umatilla (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (15), Yamhill (2).
Sunday’s COVID-19 case count marked the highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic in Oregon, with 146 presumptive and confirmed cases reported to OHA.
The high number is tied to several factors, including more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number.
An outbreak of 65 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Pacific Seafood in Lincoln County. The investigation into the outbreak started June 2, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. OHA is now publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees.
State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The risk to the general public is considered low.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or concerns about their risk of exposure are encouraged to contact their health care provider.
Additional information for this outbreak, along with all active and resolved workplace outbreaks, will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report published on June 10.
The 12 new cases in Hood River on Sunday also are linked to outbreaks at seasonal agricultural facilities.
The 22 new cases in Multnomah County appear to be from sporadic sources.
"Although the number is high today, the overall rate of infection in Oregon remains among the lowest in the United States," the OHA press release stated. "Today’s case count serves as a reminder that Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained and follow good hand hygiene."
Oregon’s 162nd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 8 and died on May 9 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 163rd COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 29 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 164th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Malheur County, who tested positive on June 1. Additional information is still pending.
Coos County has has 32 COVID-19 positive cases, 1,710 negative cases and no deaths. Shutter Creek Correctional Institution was the location of an initial outbreak of the coronavirus in Coos County. Twenty-five adults in custody tested positive while two employees of the facility also recorded positive tests; one employee was a presumptive positive.
Curry County has had seven positive COVID-19 cases, 408 negative cases and no deaths. Douglas County has had 29 positive COVID-19 cases, 3,193 negative cases and no deaths.
Oregon’s weekly testing summary for the week ending June 5 shows that 20,539 people were tested, above the minimum weekly goal of 15,000 outlined in the COVID-19 Strategic Testing plan for Oregon.
As of week’s end, the cumulative positive testing rate was 3.1 percent of tests performed. This is lower than the national average of 11 percent.
"The decreasing rate of positive test results reflects the success of Oregonians in following the Governor’s stay-at-home order, along with increasing testing statewide," the OHA press release stated.
