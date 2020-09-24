PORTLAND — In the highest COVID-19 case count since mid-July, the Oregon Health Authority reported 382 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 31,865.
COVID-19 also claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 539, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
The new cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (20), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (38), Linn (15), Malheur (15), Marion (48), Morrow (4), Multnomah (92), Polk (3), Umatilla (11), Union (4), Wasco (6), Washington (50), and Yamhill (6).
"This is a reminder of the importance of staying six feet apart from each other, wearing a face covering when six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained and limiting the size of gatherings," stated the OHA press release.
Oregon’s 538th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 20, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 539th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 22, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center Ontario. He had underlying conditions.
Earlier in the week, the state reported 193 new cases (two in Coos County and one in Douglas County) and six deaths on Wednesday; 328 new cases (three in Coos, 10 in Douglas and one in Curry) and three new deaths Tuesday; and 201 new cases (four in Coos, three in Curry and two in Douglas) and two new deaths Monday.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
