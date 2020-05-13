PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 134, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 55 new confirmed cases and four new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 3,416. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Hood River (1), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (23), Multnomah (13), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (13).
Oregon’s 131st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 132nd COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 11 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 133rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 134th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 11 and died on May 12 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
