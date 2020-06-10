PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 169, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 70 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 4,988. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Hood River (6), Lincoln (2), Marion (8), Multnomah (27), Polk (1), Union (1), Washington (7).
Oregon’s 165th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 27 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 166th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 27 and died on June 7 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 167th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 168th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 21 and died on June 4 at Kaiser Westside Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 169th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Clackamas County, who became symptomatic on May 31, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on June 3 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Notes:
• One case previously reported in Deschutes County was reported in duplicate; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.
• One case previously reported in Linn County was determined not to be a case; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.
• One case previously reported in Malheur County was determined not an Oregon resident; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.
• One case previously reported in Wasco County was determined not to be a case; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.
Public Health Advisory Board meets June 18
What: A public meeting of the Public Health Advisory Board.
Agenda: Discuss COVID-19 response activities to date; discuss academic COVID-19 surveillance studies; review Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant work plan.
In addition, a public hearing will be held before the general public comment period to receive testimony or comments from the public on the proposed Preventive Health and Health Services work plan for October 2020 through September 2021. A fact sheet outlining proposed work plan elements will be included in the posted meeting materials.
When: Thursday, June 18, 2-4 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. A public comment period will be held at the end of the meeting.
Where: By Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/730818593; meeting ID 730 818 593; or by conference call at 669-900-6833, meeting ID 730 818 593.
Oregon’s Public Health Advisory Board provides guidance for Oregon’s governmental public health system and oversees the implementation of public health modernization and Oregon’s State Health Improvement Plan.
