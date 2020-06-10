PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 169, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 72 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 5,060. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Hood River (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (6), Lane (1), Lincoln (4), Marion (5), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (4), Washington (6).
Outbreaks reported in today’s COVID-19 Weekly Report
Oregon Health Authority is committed to informing Oregonians about active and resolved outbreaks of more than five cases at worksites of more than 30 employees. Starting today, OHA will report new outbreaks of more than 20 cases at a worksite in its daily news release Monday through Friday. All outbreaks of five or more cases will be reported and updated once a week in the COVID-19 Weekly Report.
OHA began reporting active workplace outbreaks in its June 3 Weekly Report.
Weekly Report summary
During the week from Monday, June 1, through Sunday, June 7, OHA recorded 620 new cases of COVID-19 infection, a 75% increase from the previous week (353 new cases), according to the OHA. In addition, 10 Oregonians were reported to have died.
Statewide, cumulative reported COVID-19 cases have reached 4,922 (11.4 cumulative cases per 10,000 Oregonians) and 164 people (0.4 cumulative deaths per 10,000 Oregonians) are known to have died with COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.
Newly reported COVID-19 cases increased by 75% during the week ending June 7 after increasing by 18% during the previous week. The number of COVID-19 tests reported (18,271) increased only slightly compared to the preceding week while the percent positive rose from 1.9% to 3.0%.
"The number of new infections reported daily approached levels seen during the heights of the outbreak," the report stated. "Fortunately, hospitalizations and deaths are far below their peaks, and the percentage of emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illness remain below 1%."
Large workplace outbreaks (Table 6) account for much of the recent increase, however some counties without large outbreaks have also experienced increases.
"We are watching these trends closely as much of Oregon continues to reopen," the report stated. "OHA and local public health authorities have strengthened their workforce and infrastructure to ensure increased case investigation, contact tracing and support for people who need to isolate or quarantine. State and local officials will continue to emphasize the critical importance of maintaining physical distance, limiting in-person gatherings and wearing face coverings where physical distancing is difficult or impossible. "
New in today’s COVID-19 Weekly Report is a data table of all resolved worksite outbreaks. Also new in today’s Weekly Report is COVID-19 deaths associated with long-term care facility employees in aggregate. The Weekly Report is a compilation of epidemiological data about the presence of COVID-19 in Oregon.
