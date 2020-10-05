Coronavirus

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

PORTLAND — COVID-19 claimed nine more lives in Oregon over the weekend, raising the state’s death toll to 572, the Oregon Health Authority reported. Eight deaths were reported Saturday and one death was reported Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 260 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 34,770.

Coos County has had nine new confirmed or presumptive cases since Friday, Oct. 2.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (9), Jefferson (4), Klamath (2), Lane (29), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (14), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (61), Polk (4), Umatilla (11), Washington (35), and Yamhill (10).

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Deschutes (18), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (5), Lane (81), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (5), Marion (39), Morrow (3), Multnomah (58), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (36), and Yamhill (5).

Oregon’s 572nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 2 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 564th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Sept. 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 565th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on May 26 and died on Aug. 28 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 566th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 11 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 567th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 1 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 568th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 27. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 569th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 18 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 570th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 11 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 571st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

101

2

1864

Benton

349

6

14386

Clackamas

2542

63

63057

Clatsop

225

0

5899

Columbia

201

1

7318

Coos

176

0

7331

Crook

63

1

2660

Curry

32

0

1898

Deschutes

906

12

31748

Douglas

257

4

13332

Gilliam

8

0

294

Grant

10

0

924

Harney

12

0

835

Hood River

254

0

5110

Jackson

1254

6

35188

Jefferson

562

8

5000

Josephine

215

2

12447

Klamath

302

3

10527

Lake

33

0

927

Lane

1470

19

67196

Lincoln

485

13

8939

Linn

568

13

17309

Malheur

1691

30

5511

Marion

4924

99

50451

Morrow

521

6

1834

Multnomah

7516

144

147690

Polk

553

15

9628

Sherman

18

0

346

Tillamook

54

0

3161

Umatilla

3095

42

13562

Union

446

2

4529

Wallowa

33

1

1028

Wasco

305

5

5226

Washington

4779

61

95602

Wheeler

0

0

164

Yamhill

810

14

17745

Total

34,770

572

670,666

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments