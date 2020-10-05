PORTLAND — COVID-19 claimed nine more lives in Oregon over the weekend, raising the state’s death toll to 572, the Oregon Health Authority reported. Eight deaths were reported Saturday and one death was reported Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 260 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 34,770.
Coos County has had nine new confirmed or presumptive cases since Friday, Oct. 2.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (9), Jefferson (4), Klamath (2), Lane (29), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (14), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (61), Polk (4), Umatilla (11), Washington (35), and Yamhill (10).
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Deschutes (18), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (5), Lane (81), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (5), Marion (39), Morrow (3), Multnomah (58), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (36), and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 572nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 2 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 564th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Sept. 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 565th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on May 26 and died on Aug. 28 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 566th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 11 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 567th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 1 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 568th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 27. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 569th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 18 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 570th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 11 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 571st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
101
2
1864
Benton
349
6
14386
Clackamas
2542
63
63057
Clatsop
225
0
5899
Columbia
201
1
7318
Coos
176
0
7331
Crook
63
1
2660
Curry
32
0
1898
Deschutes
906
12
31748
Douglas
257
4
13332
Gilliam
8
0
294
Grant
10
0
924
Harney
12
0
835
Hood River
254
0
5110
Jackson
1254
6
35188
Jefferson
562
8
5000
Josephine
215
2
12447
Klamath
302
3
10527
Lake
33
0
927
Lane
1470
19
67196
Lincoln
485
13
8939
Linn
568
13
17309
Malheur
1691
30
5511
Marion
4924
99
50451
Morrow
521
6
1834
Multnomah
7516
144
147690
Polk
553
15
9628
Sherman
18
0
346
Tillamook
54
0
3161
Umatilla
3095
42
13562
Union
446
2
4529
Wallowa
33
1
1028
Wasco
305
5
5226
Washington
4779
61
95602
Wheeler
0
0
164
Yamhill
810
14
17745
Total
34,770
572
670,666
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
