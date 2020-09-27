Oregon Health Authority Coronavirus Update

PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 547, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 242 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 32,820.

The weekend count includes five additional cases in Coos County, bringing the county's total cases to 157.

On Saturday, the OHA reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and four new deaths.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Clatsop (8), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (5), Lake (1), Lane (24), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (72), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (14), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (23).

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (24), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (16), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Lane (44), Lincoln (3), Linn (12), Malheur (8), Marion (31), Multnomah (33), Polk (7), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (7), Washington (31), and Yamhill (2).

Oregon’s 543rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Sept. 23, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 544th COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 25. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 545th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Sept. 24, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 546th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept. 24, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 547th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 26, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

94

2

1,758

Benton

310

6

13,189

Clackamas

2,408

61

61,008

Clatsop

212

0

5,534

Columbia

171

1

6,956

Coos

157

0

6,873

Crook

62

1

2,563

Curry

31

0

1,809

Deschutes

840

12

29,685

Douglas

232

4

12,743

Gilliam

8

0

278

Grant

10

0

893

Harney

12

0

812

Hood River

251

0

4,973

Jackson

1,148

5

33,360

Jefferson

534

8

4,768

Josephine

198

2

11,851

Klamath

280

2

10,153

Lake

33

0

880

Lane

1,210

17

64,023

Lincoln

482

13

8,645

Linn

522

13

16,401

Malheur

1,627

23

5,210

Marion

4,683

94

47,641

Morrow

499

6

1,742

Multnomah

7,184

138

141,456

Polk

530

15

8,935

Sherman

18

0

337

Tillamook

53

0

3,043

Umatilla

2,976

41

13,054

Union

446

2

3,584

Wallowa

31

1

984

Wasco

292

3

5,064

Washington

4,519

60

91,221

Wheeler

0

0

163

Yamhill

757

13

17,081

Total

32,820

547

638,670

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

