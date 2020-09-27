PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 547, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 242 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 32,820.
The weekend count includes five additional cases in Coos County, bringing the county's total cases to 157.
On Saturday, the OHA reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and four new deaths.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Clatsop (8), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (5), Lake (1), Lane (24), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (72), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (14), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (23).
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (24), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (16), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Lane (44), Lincoln (3), Linn (12), Malheur (8), Marion (31), Multnomah (33), Polk (7), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (7), Washington (31), and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 543rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Sept. 23, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 544th COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 25. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 545th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Sept. 24, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 546th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept. 24, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 547th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 26, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
94
2
1,758
Benton
310
6
13,189
Clackamas
2,408
61
61,008
Clatsop
212
0
5,534
Columbia
171
1
6,956
Coos
157
0
6,873
Crook
62
1
2,563
Curry
31
0
1,809
Deschutes
840
12
29,685
Douglas
232
4
12,743
Gilliam
8
0
278
Grant
10
0
893
Harney
12
0
812
Hood River
251
0
4,973
Jackson
1,148
5
33,360
Jefferson
534
8
4,768
Josephine
198
2
11,851
Klamath
280
2
10,153
Lake
33
0
880
Lane
1,210
17
64,023
Lincoln
482
13
8,645
Linn
522
13
16,401
Malheur
1,627
23
5,210
Marion
4,683
94
47,641
Morrow
499
6
1,742
Multnomah
7,184
138
141,456
Polk
530
15
8,935
Sherman
18
0
337
Tillamook
53
0
3,043
Umatilla
2,976
41
13,054
Union
446
2
3,584
Wallowa
31
1
984
Wasco
292
3
5,064
Washington
4,519
60
91,221
Wheeler
0
0
163
Yamhill
757
13
17,081
Total
32,820
547
638,670
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
