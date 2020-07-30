PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 316, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 416 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 18,131.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (7), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (10), Jefferson (12), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (18), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Multnomah (61), Polk (7), Umatilla (101), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (63), and Yamhill (11).
Oregon’s 312th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 28, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Yakima, WA. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 313th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 27, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 314th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 28, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 315th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 18 and died on July 26, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 316th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 4 and died on July 23, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
NOTE: Umatilla’s case counts appear to be very high due to a delay in processing their electronic laboratory reports (ELRs).
Errata: The OHA weekly report initially and incorrectly reported an increase in cases for the week of Monday, July 20 through Sunday, July 26 over the previous week. Cases actually declined to 2,241 from 2,409, a drop of about 7 percent.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In