PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 583, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 305 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 35,634.
In Coos County, there have been 192 COVID-19 cases, with 142 confirmed and 50 presumptive. There are currently 40 active cases with about 200 people being monitored who had close contact with those cases, according to Coos Health & Wellness. Those people are asked to self-isolate for two weeks and check in with CHW daily to monitor symptoms.
There are no current outbreaks in Coos County, according to CHW and the one at Bandon Pacific Seafoods in Charleston last month has been resolved.
The three people hospitalized earlier this week in Coos County are no longer in the hospital. There has been a total of 12 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The new cases announced Wednesday by OHA are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (22), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Crook (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Jackson (21), Jefferson (1), Josephine (6), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (1), Linn (31), Malheur (5), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (3), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (13), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (26) and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 582nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 5 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 583rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died Oct. 5 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. She had underlying conditions.
