PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 417, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state total to 24,710.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (7), Grant (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Lane (5), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (18), Marion (51), Morrow (2), Multnomah (56), Polk (3), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), Yamhill (14).

Oregon’s 415th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 31 and died on August 3, at Ward Memorial Hospital. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 416th COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had no known underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 417th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old female in Yamhill County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

64

1

1,301

Benton

201

6

9,905

Clackamas

1,792

55

47,555

Clatsop

93

0

4,446

Columbia

121

1

5,372

Coos

97

0

4,877

Crook

54

1

2,094

Curry

20

0

1,225

Deschutes

664

11

22,299

Douglas

169

2

9,604

Gilliam

4

0

235

Grant

8

0

642

Harney

11

0

658

Hood River

225

0

4,218

Jackson

674

2

22,579

Jefferson

440

6

3,950

Josephine

150

2

8,184

Klamath

221

2

8,411

Lake

32

0

604

Lane

652

5

49,440

Lincoln

453

11

7,376

Linn

356

12

12,709

Malheur

1,009

16

3,893

Marion

3,476

75

36,783

Morrow

419

3

1,389

Multnomah

5,597

109

109,910

Polk

390

13

6,465

Sherman

16

0

294

Tillamook

37

0

2,393

Umatilla

2,530

32

10,664

Union

408

2

2,802

Wallowa

21

1

787

Wasco

207

3

4,131

Washington

3,518

32

71,313

Wheeler

0

0

146

Yamhill

581

14

13,100

Total

24,710

417

491,754

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

