PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 417, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state total to 24,710.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (7), Grant (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Lane (5), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (18), Marion (51), Morrow (2), Multnomah (56), Polk (3), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), Yamhill (14).
Oregon’s 415th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 31 and died on August 3, at Ward Memorial Hospital. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 416th COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had no known underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 417th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old female in Yamhill County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
64
1
1,301
Benton
201
6
9,905
Clackamas
1,792
55
47,555
Clatsop
93
0
4,446
Columbia
121
1
5,372
Coos
97
0
4,877
Crook
54
1
2,094
Curry
20
0
1,225
Deschutes
664
11
22,299
Douglas
169
2
9,604
Gilliam
4
0
235
Grant
8
0
642
Harney
11
0
658
Hood River
225
0
4,218
Jackson
674
2
22,579
Jefferson
440
6
3,950
Josephine
150
2
8,184
Klamath
221
2
8,411
Lake
32
0
604
Lane
652
5
49,440
Lincoln
453
11
7,376
Linn
356
12
12,709
Malheur
1,009
16
3,893
Marion
3,476
75
36,783
Morrow
419
3
1,389
Multnomah
5,597
109
109,910
Polk
390
13
6,465
Sherman
16
0
294
Tillamook
37
0
2,393
Umatilla
2,530
32
10,664
Union
408
2
2,802
Wallowa
21
1
787
Wasco
207
3
4,131
Washington
3,518
32
71,313
Wheeler
0
0
146
Yamhill
581
14
13,100
Total
24,710
417
491,754
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
