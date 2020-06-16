PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 182, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 278 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 6,098.
The number of new confirmed and presumptive cases is the highest the state has seen since the pandemic began. It is 94 cases higher than Monday's number.
The new cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Clackamas (21), Crook (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (8), Lane (1), Lincoln (17), Marion (22), Morrow (2), Multnomah (42), Umatilla (1), Union (119), Wasco (1), Washington (37), Yamhill (2).
Tuesday's increased numbers are consistent with a recent trend of more cases in the state, according to the OHA. The increase in cases is due to workplace outbreaks as well as potential spread in the community, not tied to a known case.
The 119 cases in Union County are related to the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Island City, close to La Grande in Eastern Oregon. There were 99 positive or presumptive cases in Union County on Monday. Of the 236 cases in that county, 214 were revealed after the church hosted a testing clinic, according to a press release from the Union County Center for Human Development.
A week ago, Union County had just six confirmed cases of COVID-19, but added single cases last Tuesday and Wednesday, then had five more cases Thursday, according to the OHA. The county had 22 confirmed or presumptive cases after Saturday. All but five of the cases are considered active.
The spike puts Union County at the top in the state per capita with 236 cases, which is also the largest single outbreak the state has seen. There have been no COVID-19 deaths Union County.
Oregon’s 181st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 15, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 182nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 13, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
For more information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
