PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 262, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 14,847. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (11), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (5), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (2), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (85), Polk (1), Umatilla (41), Washington (38), Yamhill (6).
Over the weekend, 789 new confirmed or presumptive cases were reported, with six new deaths.
Oregon’s 255th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 17, in his residence. Additional details are still being confirmed.
Oregon’s 256th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Wallowa County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 16, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 257th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County who died on July 4 in his residence and tested positive post-mortem on July 15. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 258th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 259th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 260th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 18, at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 261st COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 22 and died on July 17, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 262nd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 18, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Weekly Testing Summary
OHA released its Weekly Testing Summary today showing 39,301 tests were performed from July 13-18.* Of those tests, 2,292 were reported positive, for a percent positivity rate of 5.8 percent, unchanged from the week prior. The most recent weekly testing capacity estimate is 41,000 tests.
The report continues to caution that several major manufacturers have informed OHA that testing supply allocation are being or may be reduced over the next six to eight weeks due to the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases nationally and increased demand for testing and point-of-care tests continue to be in short supply due to the high demand for testing supplies. OHA is receiving widespread reports of extended turnaround time from commercial laboratories; in some cases, results are being reported two weeks following specimen collection. OHA will continue to monitor this concerning situation.
*NOTE: The summary of Oregon test results timeframe in the Weekly Testing Summary is shifting to match with CDC’s MMWR report week, which is reported Sundays through Saturdays. To achieve this without reporting overlapping data, today’s report reflects a six-day week (July 13-18).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In