Oregon Health Authority Coronavirus Update

PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 458, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 26,554.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (16), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (9), Jackson (13), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (22), Marion (48), Morrow (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (8), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 455th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 29, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 456th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on August 8 and died on August 25, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 457th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 25 and died on August 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 458th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 28, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

70

2

1,359

Benton

213

6

10,458

Clackamas

1,939

56

50,712

Clatsop

95

0

4,772

Columbia

130

1

5,817

Coos

115

0

5,373

Crook

54

1

2,259

Curry

20

0

1,294

Deschutes

690

11

24,019

Douglas

177

3

10,210

Gilliam

4

0

244

Grant

8

0

703

Harney

12

0

689

Hood River

233

0

4,413

Jackson

805

2

23,912

Jefferson

457

7

4,178

Josephine

154

2

8,858

Klamath

235

2

8,816

Lake

30

0

694

Lane

702

6

52,725

Lincoln

465

13

7,665

Linn

385

12

13,592

Malheur

1,170

19

4,139

Marion

3,794

80

39,608

Morrow

437

3

1,496

Multnomah

5,975

118

117,742

Polk

419

14

7,170

Sherman

17

0

303

Tillamook

38

0

2,609

Umatilla

2,674

37

11,600

Union

419

2

2,937

Wallowa

22

1

828

Wasco

206

3

4,293

Washington

3,760

43

76,792

Wheeler

0

0

152

Yamhill

630

14

14,360

Total

26,554

458

526,791

This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

