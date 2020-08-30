PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 458, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 26,554.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (16), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (9), Jackson (13), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (22), Marion (48), Morrow (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (8), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 455th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 29, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 456th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on August 8 and died on August 25, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 457th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 25 and died on August 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 458th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 28, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
70
2
1,359
Benton
213
6
10,458
Clackamas
1,939
56
50,712
Clatsop
95
0
4,772
Columbia
130
1
5,817
Coos
115
0
5,373
Crook
54
1
2,259
Curry
20
0
1,294
Deschutes
690
11
24,019
Douglas
177
3
10,210
Gilliam
4
0
244
Grant
8
0
703
Harney
12
0
689
Hood River
233
0
4,413
Jackson
805
2
23,912
Jefferson
457
7
4,178
Josephine
154
2
8,858
Klamath
235
2
8,816
Lake
30
0
694
Lane
702
6
52,725
Lincoln
465
13
7,665
Linn
385
12
13,592
Malheur
1,170
19
4,139
Marion
3,794
80
39,608
Morrow
437
3
1,496
Multnomah
5,975
118
117,742
Polk
419
14
7,170
Sherman
17
0
303
Tillamook
38
0
2,609
Umatilla
2,674
37
11,600
Union
419
2
2,937
Wallowa
22
1
828
Wasco
206
3
4,293
Washington
3,760
43
76,792
Wheeler
0
0
152
Yamhill
630
14
14,360
Total
26,554
458
526,791
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
