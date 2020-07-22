PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 271, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 264 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 15,393.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (1), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (2), Grant (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (6), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (13), Marion (31), Morrow (3), Multnomah (51), Polk (4), Umatilla (24), Wasco (1), Washington (45), and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 270th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 20, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 271st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 21, at Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
OHA Releases Weekly Report
OHA released its Weekly Report today, noting that the recent COVID-19 resurgence continued during the week from July 13 – 19. Over that week, there were 2,409 new cases of COVID-19, a 26 percent increase from the previous week.
The percentage of tests positive increased again to 6.6 percent from 6.2 percent. Meanwhile, large outbreaks have contributed a diminishing proportion of recent cases, and sporadic cases (cases not traced to another case) have increased, consistent with diffuse community spread.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
