Coronavirus

PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 417, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 231 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 24,937.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Linn (7), Malheur (28), Marion (41), Morrow (2), Multnomah (64), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Washington (26), Yamhill (3).

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

64

1

1,308

Benton

201

6

9,941

Clackamas

1,811

55

47,800

Clatsop

93

0

4,486

Columbia

123

1

5,426

Coos

98

0

4,904

Crook

54

1

2,126

Curry

20

0

1,231

Deschutes

672

11

22,566

Douglas

169

2

9,653

Gilliam

4

0

236

Grant

8

0

646

Harney

11

0

659

Hood River

225

0

4,237

Jackson

687

2

22,735

Jefferson

441

6

3,972

Josephine

150

2

8,252

Klamath

223

2

8,519

Lake

32

0

608

Lane

654

5

49,722

Lincoln

453

11

7,395

Linn

363

12

12,743

Malheur

1,037

16

3,946

Marion

3,516

75

37,057

Morrow

421

3

1,392

Multnomah

5,661

109

110,603

Polk

393

13

6,536

Sherman

16

0

294

Tillamook

37

0

2,421

Umatilla

2,537

32

10,714

Union

408

2

2,807

Wallowa

21

1

789

Wasco

207

3

4,144

Washington

3,543

32

71,688

Wheeler

0

0

147

Yamhill

584

14

13,180

Total

24,937

417

494,883

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

