PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 357, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 227 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 21,488.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (7), Hood River (2), Jackson (8), Jefferson (11), Lane (5), Lincoln (2), Linn (3), Malheur (21), Marion (27), Morrow (15), Multnomah (45), Polk (6), Umatilla (15), Washington (37), and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 357th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 5 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
