PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 433, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 25,571. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (15), Columbia (1), Coos (5), Deschutes (4), Douglas (4), Jackson (25), Josephine (2), Lane (8), Lincoln (3), Linn (1), Malheur (9), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (54), Polk (1), Umatilla (24), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 428th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 21 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 429th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 1 and died on August 15 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 430th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on June 26 and died on August 25 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 431st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman who tested positive on June 25 and died on August 25. More information about place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 432nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on May 5 and died on August 15. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Oregon’s 433rd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 16 and died on August 22 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
COVID-19 cases declined last week
The Oregon Health Authority released its weekly report today, which showed a 13% drop in daily cases for the week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. OHA recorded 1,704 new cases of COVID-19 cases—down from previous week’s tally of 1,963.
Slightly fewer Oregonians were tested for the week, which had a total of 24,177 people tested. That total includes testing done at all locations including commercial non-hospital-based laboratories, hospital laboratories and Oregon State Public Health Laboratory.
The rate of positive tests also declined to 5.1% from 5.4%.
The age group most affected by the virus remains 20-29, although the elderly remain the hardest hit age group. COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates increase with age; almost half of the 420 deaths have been among persons 80 or older, and 75% in persons 70 and older.
