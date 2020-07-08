PORTLAND — Oregon reports 217 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths
COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 224, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 217 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 10,817.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Lane (10), Lincoln (3), Linn (8), Malheur (12), Marion (15), Morrow (10), Multnomah (30), Umatilla (43), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (31), Yamhill (9).
Oregon’s 221st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on May 31 and died on June 28, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 222nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 22 and died on June 28, at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 223rd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 5, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 224th COVID-19 death is a 36-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 3 and died on July 7, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Staying safe at playgrounds and parks
In counties approved to move to Phase 2 of reopening, some local parks are starting to open their playgrounds. You can help keep the kids in your life safe by taking the following steps:
- Review the policies of your local park.
- Stay 6 feet from people who don't live with you.
- Bring face coverings for your family to wear in case you need to share the playground.
- Bring your own food, water bottles and hand sanitizer/wipes and take your trash with you when you leave.
- Wash your hands before and after visiting a playground.
For more information about reopening Oregon, visit coronavirus.oregon.gov.
Weekly Report released
On Wednesday, OHA released its Weekly Report which showed that during the week of June 29 to July 5, 32,355 persons were tested for COVID-19 in Oregon with 5 percent recording a positive result.
COVID 19 continued to surge during that week with 1,910 new cases — an increase of 51 percent over the previous week. In addition, 11 Oregonians were reported to have died, one fewer than the previous week.
OHA to host live Q&A
Many have been following Oregon’s COVID-19 data closely. OHA regularly gets questions about Oregon’s data and how to interpret the various charts, reports and trends. Next week, the public can have questions answered by OHA data experts directly.
Join them on Wednesday, July 15 at 12:30 p.m. on their English or Spanish Facebook page for a live Q&A on COVID-19 data.
English: https://www.facebook.com/OregonHealthAuthority/live
