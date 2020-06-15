PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 180, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 5,820. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Malheur (2), Marion (4), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Umatilla (9), Union (99), Wasco (2), Washington (15), Yamhill (1).
OHA is coordinating with Union County public health authorities to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19. The outbreak explains the high number of cases today in Union County. A number of those cases have been associated with Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Island City, near La Grande, the county's seat in Eastern Oregon. The church recently hosted a testing clinic, according to a press release from the Union County Center for Human Development.
A week ago, Union County had just six confirmed cases of COVID-19, but added single cases Tuesday and Wednesday, then had five more cases Thursday, according to the OHA. The county had 22 confirmed or presumptive cases after Saturday. All but five of the cases are considered active. The spike puts Union County near the top in the state for cases per capita with 123 cases, including 121 confirmed and two presumptive. There have been no COVID-19 deaths Union County.
Oregon’s 177th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 12 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 178th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 14 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 179th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 12 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 180th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 4 and died on June 11 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
For more information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
