PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 486, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 169 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 28,355.
The new cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (17), Crook (1), Deschutes (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (2), Lane (7), Malheur (4), Marion (25), Morrow (4), Multnomah (39), Polk (4), Umatilla (10), Wasco (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (11).
Oregon’s 483rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 3, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 484th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Sept. 7, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 485th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died Sept. 6, in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 486th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 6, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In