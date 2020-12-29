Oregon had another relatively low number of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but the Oregon Health Authority also reported an additional 16 deaths from the ongoing pandemic.
The state’s death toll now stands at 1,449 while the 713 new confirmed and presumptive cases raised the total since the start of the pandemic to 111,227 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Coos County had 26 of the new cases, while Douglas County had six. No new cases were reported in Curry County, one of just four counties in the state without any new cases.
A total of 527 patients were hospitalized across Oregon with COVID-19, including 119 in intensive care units.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases were in the following counties: Baker (25), Benton (7), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (9), Columbia (6), Coos (26), Crook (1), Deschutes (39), Douglas (6), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (36), Jefferson (4), Josephine (15), Klamath (12), Lake (4), Lane (60), Lincoln (12), Linn (22), Malheur (12), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (105), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (26), Union (6), Wasco (6), Washington (60), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (14).
Oregon’s 1,434th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 27 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,435th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,436th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Harney County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 27 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,437th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,438th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,439th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 24 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,440th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Dec. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,441st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,442nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,443rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,444th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,445th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,446th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 11 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,447th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,448th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,449th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Dec. 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions
