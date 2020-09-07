PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 482, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 154 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 28,190. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Deschutes (1), Douglas (2), Jackson (9), Jefferson (3), Lane (7), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (7), Marion (19), Multnomah (29), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (5), Washington (26), Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 482nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
See the news release for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.
Note: Tuesday, Sept. 8, OHA will tally the Labor Day weekend totals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In