PORTLAND — COVID-19 claimed 11 more lives from Friday to Sunday, raising the state's death toll to 481, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 28,044.
OHA reported 268 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday and 261 on Saturday.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (18), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Lane (14), Linn (2), Malheur (8), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (50), Polk (3), Umatilla (14), Wasco (3), Washington (23), and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 481st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 5, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (23), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (31), Marion (49), Morrow (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wasco (5), Washington (33), and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 476th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Sept. 3, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 477th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Sept.2, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 478th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on July 16, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Oregon’s 479th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Clackamas County who became symptomatic on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 15, at Providence Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 480th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Sept. 4, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (6), Lake (2), Lane (22), Linn (5), Malheur (31), Marion (44), Morrow (6), Multnomah (43), Polk (3), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (23), and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 471st COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 26, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 472nd COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 2, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 473rd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Sept. 1, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 474th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on July 15 and died on Sept. 3 at OHSU. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 475th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 16 and died on July 18 in her residence. She had underlying conditions. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Note: Monday, Sept. 7, OHA will publish its daily media release and newsletter but will not tally the Labor Day weekend totals until Tuesday, Sept. 8.
OHA releases modeling update
OHA released its latest modeling report today showing that the current rate of transmission has fallen to a point where each case is generating less than one other case. For this reason, daily case numbers are dropping.
“This is tremendous progress, but it will only continue if we keep up the pressure,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, state health officer and state epidemiologist. “We cannot ease up and allow Labor Day social gatherings to send our rate back up. This virus remains extremely contagious and spreads very quickly. It would not take much for cases to rise again.”
The model looked at the following scenarios:
If the transmission rate continues as it is today, then by Sept. 24, the new daily cases would drop to 410 from today’s 560, resulting in diagnosis of about approximately 150 of those cases. There would be six severe cases per day and the reproduction rate is 0.9 in this scenario, indicating that each case generates 0.9 others on average.
If the rate of transmission were to drop by 5 percent, by Sept. 24, the model estimates 240 daily cases with diagnosis of roughly 90 of them and five severe cases per day. In this scenario the reproduction rate would be slightly lower at 0.77.
If the transmission rate were to rise by 5 percent from current levels, then by Sept. 24, each case would generate 1.05 new cases, and daily cases would rise to 790, with 180 diagnosed per day. Severe cases would rise to 11 per day.
“The takeaway from our modeling this week is very clear: We’ve made great progress through hard work and sacrifice, but those gains are tenuous,” added Dr. Sidelinger. “It’s on every one of us to maintain the progress we’ve made against COVID-19, and together we can do it.”
See table below for Sunday's total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
77
2
1405
Benton
226
6
11085
Clackamas
2063
58
53425
Clatsop
97
0
4984
Columbia
135
1
6134
Coos
126
0
5726
Crook
57
1
2342
Curry
23
0
1438
Deschutes
703
11
25451
Douglas
180
3
11022
Gilliam
4
0
250
Grant
8
0
789
Harney
12
0
726
Hood River
238
0
4565
Jackson
895
3
25518
Jefferson
471
7
4313
Josephine
171
2
9592
Klamath
236
2
9244
Lake
30
0
765
Lane
789
7
55366
Lincoln
469
13
8028
Linn
401
13
14369
Malheur
1288
20
4463
Marion
4043
82
42091
Morrow
455
3
1564
Multnomah
6273
124
124898
Polk
448
15
7696
Sherman
18
0
318
Tillamook
42
0
2715
Umatilla
2781
39
12048
Union
423
2
3042
Wallowa
23
1
867
Wasco
222
3
4456
Washington
3953
49
81405
Wheeler
0
0
156
Yamhill
664
14
15125
Total
28,044
481
557,381
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In