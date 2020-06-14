PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 176, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 101 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 5,636.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Lincoln (8), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (20), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (1), Union (8), Washington (13).
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
Oregon’s 175th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 8, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 176th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 4 and died on June 8, at Portland Providence Medical Center. She did not have underlying medical conditions.
Cases by county:
County: Cases (1); Deaths (2); Negatives (3)
Baker: 1; 0; 343
Benton: 63; 5; 4,568
Clackamas: 482; 14; 16,315
Clatsop: 46; 0; 1,921
Columbia: 22; 0; 2,011
Coos: 32; 0; 1,995
Crook: 8; 0; 779
Curry: 7; 0; 459
Deschutes: 137; 0; 7,535
Douglas: 29; 0; 3,747
Gilliam: 0; 0; 76
Grant: 1; 0; 127
Harney: 1; 0; 322
Hood River: 81; 0; 1,903
Jackson: 81; 0; 8,918
Jefferson: 67; 0; 1,399
Josephine: 23; 1; 3,024
Klamath: 51; 0; 4,026
Lake: 4; 0; 190
Lane: 89; 3; 15,680
Lincoln: 206; 0; 2,828
Linn: 126; 9; 5,437
Malheur: 36; 1 911
Marion: 1,175; 30; 12,562
Morrow: 15; 0; 232
Multnomah: 1,519; 68; 35,970
Polk: 124; 12; 2,264
Sherman: 1; 0; 124
Tillamook: 6; 0; 931
Umatilla: 171; 4; 2,177
Union: 22; 0; 647
Wallowa: 4; 0; 302
Wasco: 39; 1; 1,730
Washington: 876; 20; 22,803
Wheeler: 0; 0; 103
Yamhill: 91; 8; 3,887
Total: 5,636; 176; 168,246
(1) This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
(2) For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA press releases.
(3) This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In