Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 176, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 101 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 5,636.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Lincoln (8), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (20), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (1), Union (8), Washington (13).

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

Oregon’s 175th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 8, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 176th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 4 and died on June 8, at Portland Providence Medical Center. She did not have underlying medical conditions.

Cases by county: 

County: Cases (1); Deaths (2); Negatives (3)

Baker: 1; 0; 343

Benton: 63; 5; 4,568

Clackamas: 482; 14; 16,315

Clatsop: 46; 0; 1,921

Columbia: 22; 0; 2,011

Coos: 32; 0; 1,995

Crook: 8; 0; 779

Curry: 7; 0; 459

Deschutes: 137; 0; 7,535

Douglas: 29; 0; 3,747

Gilliam: 0; 0; 76

Grant: 1; 0; 127

Harney: 1; 0; 322

Hood River: 81; 0; 1,903

Jackson: 81; 0; 8,918

Jefferson: 67; 0; 1,399

Josephine: 23; 1; 3,024

Klamath: 51; 0; 4,026

Lake: 4; 0; 190

Lane: 89; 3; 15,680

Lincoln: 206; 0; 2,828

Linn: 126; 9; 5,437

Malheur: 36; 1 911

Marion: 1,175; 30; 12,562

Morrow: 15; 0; 232

Multnomah: 1,519; 68; 35,970

Polk: 124; 12; 2,264

Sherman: 1; 0; 124

Tillamook: 6; 0; 931

Umatilla: 171; 4; 2,177

Union: 22; 0; 647

Wallowa: 4; 0; 302

Wasco: 39; 1; 1,730

Washington: 876; 20; 22,803

Wheeler: 0; 0; 103

Yamhill: 91; 8; 3,887

Total: 5,636; 176; 168,246

(1) This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

(2) For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA press releases.

(3) This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments