The Oregon Health Authority reported 10 more deaths linked to COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.
In addition, 867 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported. The state’s running total as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday was 121,085 total cases, along with 1,568 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Cases were reported in 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties, including seen in Coos County and one in Curry County.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (30), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (7), Crook (15), Curry (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (14), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (71), Jefferson (20), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lake (10), Lane (76), Lincoln (7), Linn (33), Malheur (17), Marion (134), Morrow (3), Multnomah (17), Polk (27), Sherman (10), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (159), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (33) and Yamhill (34).
Oregon’s 1,559th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,560th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,561st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Tillamook County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,562nd COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,563rd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,564th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 1 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,565th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,566th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Dec. 31; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,567th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,568th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Note: Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1,281st death, reported on Dec. 17, 2020. She is a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County. She was originally reported as a Washington County resident.
