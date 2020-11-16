PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths and 781 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Oregon’s count since the pandemic started stands at 765 deaths and 57,646 total cases.
New cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (6), Clackamas (71), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (35), Douglas (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (59), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (2), Lane (41), Linn (11), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Multnomah (231), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (23), Wasco (1), Washington (118), and Yamhill (11).
Oregon’s 762nd COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man in Washington County, who became symptomatic on Nov. 8 after contact with a confirmed case, and died on Nov. 15 in his residence. He did not have underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 763rd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 14. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 764th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 765th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 8 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
