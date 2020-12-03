PORTLAND — Oregon is nearing both 80,000 cases and 1,000 deaths in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic after 21 deaths and 1,151 new cases were reported Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority.
As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the state’s death toll was 973 and the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases was 79,263.
The new cases included six in Coos County and seven in Curry County.
Cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (10), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (9), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (4), Curry (7), Deschutes (42), Douglas (17), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Klamath (21), Lake (2), Lane (80), Lincoln (9), Linn (42), Malheur (13), Marion (113), Morrow (4), Multnomah (292), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (6), Wasco (11), Washington (245), and Yamhill (21).
NOTE: Oregon’s 923rd and 947th COVID-19 deaths, reported on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, are the same person. The numbers have been adjusted accordingly. OHA regrets this error. Oregon’s 858th COVID-19 death, reported on Nov. 25, was incorrectly listed as a resident of Multnomah County. He was a resident of Hood River County. OHA regrets this error.
Oregon’s 953rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Nov. 26 at Tuality Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 954th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 955th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 22 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 956th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 24 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 957th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 958th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 25 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 959th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 960th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Nov. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 961st COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 25 at Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 962nd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 2. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 963rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 964th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Nov. 30 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 965th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 966th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 1 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 967th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 2 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 968th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 17 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 969th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 970th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 30 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 971st COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 972nd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Dec. 1 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 973rd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 25 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 559, 10 more than yesterday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds. That is four more than yesterday.
