PORTLAND — Oregon was over 400 new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day Friday and two new deaths raised the death toll since the pandemic started to 599, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA reported 409 new confirmed and presumptive cases Saturday, though notably none in Coos County. Douglas and Curry counties reported three new cases each. The new cases brought the state’s total to 36,924.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (2), Clackamas (32), Columbia (2), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (24), Jefferson (3), Klamath (11), Lane (73), Lincoln (2), Linn (14), Malheur (12), Marion (50), Morrow (2), Multnomah (75), Polk (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Wasco (5), Washington (47) and Yamhill (11).
Oregon’s 598th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old male in Washington County who tested positive on August 10 and died on October 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 599th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old female in Washington County who tested positive on September 28 and died on October 9 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
