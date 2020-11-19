Oregon closed in on the 60,000-mark for coronavirus cases when the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,099 new and confirmed cases Wednesday.
Hospitalizations in the state also hit a new record.
The new cases included five in Coos County, three in Curry County and 33 in Douglas County, which also had another death among the 10 new deaths reported by Oregon Health Authority.
In all, 32 of Oregon’s 36 counties had new cases, including: Baker (9), Benton(13), Clackamas (82), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (3), Deschutes (40), Douglas (33), Gilliam (2), Grant (6), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (108), Jefferson (15), Josephine (20), Lake (8), Lane (115), Lincoln (5), Linn (30), Malheur (33), Marion (84), Morrow (2), Multnomah (210), Polk (9), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (171), and Yamhill (26).
The cases brought the state’s total to 59,669 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
The state’s death toll is 788.
Oregon’s 779th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 14, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 780th COVID0-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 15, at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 781st COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Nov. 8, at OHSU. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 782nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 783rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Nov. 15. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 784th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 785th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 786th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 12, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 787th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 15, at Tuality Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 788th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov.17, at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon rose to 406 today, marking a new record for the pandemic. The largest increase was in Region 1, which includes the Portland metropolitan area, and in Region 2, which includes the Willamette Valley, and in Region 5, which encompasses Jackson and Josephine counties.
There are 94 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, two fewer than yesterday. More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
