PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon and nearly 400 new cases were reported statewide, the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday.
OHA reported 390 new confirmed and presumptive cases as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 38,160.
The cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (8), Jackson (28), Jefferson (2), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (60), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (11), Marion (63), Multnomah (88), Polk (4), Umatilla (14), Wallowa (1), Washington (51), and Yamhill (5).
The three deaths raised the state’s death toll to 608.
Oregon’s 606th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 2 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 607th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 608th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 13 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Weekly report
On Wednesday, OHA also released its Weekly Report which showed that during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 11, OHA recorded 2,418 new cases of COVID-19 infection — up 18% from last week’s tally of 2,055 and the highest weekly total reported in Oregon to date.
The number of Oregonian’s newly tested during the week rose 26% to 28,490. The percentage of tests that were positive rose slightly to 6.4% from 6.3% a week earlier. During the week, 27 new deaths were reported, a slight increase from 25 a week earlier.
A total of 147 Oregonians were hospitalized, up from 119 in the previous week. It was the highest weekly total since mid-July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In