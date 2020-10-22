The Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday that 11 more residents have died from COVID-19, the highest one-day total since 11 also were reported two weeks earlier.
The new deaths raised the state’s death toll to 646 since the beginning of the pandemic, and included a resident of Douglas County.
In addition, Oregon Health Authority reported 373 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the total to 40,810.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (6), Deschutes (13), Douglas (8), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (3), Lane (29), Linn (6), Malheur (18), Marion (37), Multnomah (81), Polk (3), Umatilla (13), Union (6), Wasco (10), Washington (59), and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 636th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 18, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 637th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Oct. 13, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 638th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept.15 and died on Oct. 6, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 639th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 11, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 640th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct.4. Presence of underlying conditions and place of death are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 641st COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 20, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 642nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct.12 and died on Oct.15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 643rd COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 19, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 644th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept.16 and died on Oct. 17, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 645th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 17, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 646th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct. 18, at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
The death in Douglas County was the fifth for the county and Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Dannenhoffer said the victim was a Myrtle Creek man who was found deceased in his residence Saturday.
During the post-mortem investigation conducted in partnership with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, DPHN and the Oregon Public Health Lab, multiple COVID-19 tests were performed and all returned positive test results. Further, it was discovered, unbeknownst to DPHN, that he was directly linked to a positive Douglas County case that is currently in isolation. He apparently had been sick with symptoms of the virus, but had not been tested for COVID-19 prior to his death.
He is the first post-mortem COVID-19 related death recorded in Douglas County.
“Each death related to COVID-19 is painful for all Douglas County residents, and a reminder of the terrible impact COVID-19 has had in our local communities,” the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said in its daily update. “The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Dr. Dannenhoffer, DPHN staff and the DCCRT Team continue to extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to all family members, friends, relatives, co-workers and community members of those who have passed after contracting this deadly virus.”
