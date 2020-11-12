Oregon smashed its previous high for most cases during the COVID-19 pandemic with 1,122 new confirmed and presumptive cases as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
None of those new cases were in Coos County, which had 10 a day earlier. Three were in Curry County and 14 in Douglas County.
Small social gatherings continue to act as a catalyst for COVID-19 transmission, officials said.
For example, a portion of this week’s rising cases can be attributed to at least five Halloween events, from small social gatherings to a party attended by more than 100 people.
Thursday’s new cases remained under investigation and couldn’t yet be attributed to a source.
The Oregon Health Authority urges all Oregonians to:
- Limit social gatherings to your household, or no more than six people if the gathering includes those from outside your household.
- Reduce the frequency of those social gatherings (the majority of Oregonians are now socializing 3 times or less every two weeks).
- Keep the same six people in your social gathering circle.
While these social gathering precautions are in place for the nine counties covered by Governor Brown’s “pause” declaration, they are effective COVID-19 prevention steps for all Oregonians.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (20), Clackamas (102), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (28), Douglas (14), Grant (4), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (123), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Klamath (9), Lane (65), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Marion (102), Morrow (3), Multnomah (351), Polk (19), Umatilla (44), Union (2), Wasco (5), Washington (169), and Yamhill (26).
In addition, four more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 746.
Oregon’s 743rd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Nov. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He did not have underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 744th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 5. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 745th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 11 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 746th COVID-19 death is a 35-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 9 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
COVID-19 Weekly Report
The Oregon Health Authority also released its COVID-19 Weekly Report Thursday. The report showed that during the week of Nov. 2-8, OHA recorded 5,177 new cases of COVID-19 infection — up 46% from last week’s tally of 3,542.
This is the third consecutive week daily case counts set a record high for the pandemic.
The number of newly tested Oregonians rose to 34,307 and the percentage of positive tests rose sharply to 11.9%.
Forty-two Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19 — compared to 37 the previous week and 212 were hospitalized.
People aged 20 to 49 accounted for the largest percentage of infection at 55%, despite accounting for 39% of the total population. Persons under 30 accounted for 37% of the cases.
People over 80 accounted for 51% of COVID-19 associated deaths and people over 70 accounted for 74% of deaths associated with the illness.
