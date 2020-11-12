Coquille, OR (97420)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.