PORTLAND — Oregon had nearly 2,000 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases of the weekend, including a new daily high of 14 for Coos County on Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
The state had 1,097 new cases on Saturday and 868 new cases on Sunday, OHA reported. In addition, eight more deaths were reported, leaving the state’s death toll at 761 since the start of the pandemic.
Saturday’s new cases were reported in 30 of Oregon’s 36 counties, including: Baker (11), Benton (17), Clackamas (144), Clatsop (5), Columbia (11), Coos (14), Crook (8), Deschutes (47), Douglas (23), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (109), Jefferson (11), Josephine (9), Klamath (20), Lake (2), Lane (77), Lincoln (10), Linn (34), Malheur (19), Marion (59), Morrow (6), Multnomah (146), Polk (15), Umatilla (39), Union (5), Wasco (17), Washington (191), and Yamhill (37).
Sunday’s new cases were reported in the following counties: Benton (13), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (7), Jackson (37), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (12), Marion (176), Multnomah (184), Polk (18), Umatilla (47), Union (19), Wasco (6), Washington (110), and Yamhill (26).
Oregon’s 754th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on September 24 and died on October 8 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 755th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 28 and died on November 3 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 756th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 28 and died on November 3 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 757th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on September 29 and died on November 9 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 758th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 5 and died on November 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 759th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on September 25 and died on November 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 760th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 8 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 761st COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 13 at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.
Updated information is available about Oregon’s 749th COVID-19 death, a 38-year-old man in Marion County. It was incorrectly reported that he did not have underlying conditions. He had underlying conditions. OHA regrets this error.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
215
3
2608
Benton
601
7
20568
Clackamas
4501
73
85433
Clatsop
300
0
7616
Columbia
346
2
9595
Coos
334
1
10192
Crook
167
5
3660
Curry
81
2
2615
Deschutes
1633
14
43821
Douglas
603
10
17132
Gilliam
18
0
404
Grant
66
0
1220
Harney
60
0
1099
Hood River
314
1
6332
Jackson
2805
10
46645
Jefferson
685
11
6253
Josephine
342
4
16463
Klamath
523
3
12705
Lake
60
0
1180
Lane
3206
34
89609
Lincoln
542
13
10852
Linn
1088
17
23215
Malheur
2165
38
6908
Marion
7324
124
68594
Morrow
594
7
2282
Multnomah
12521
195
198592
Polk
873
15
13828
Sherman
23
0
428
Tillamook
100
0
3978
Umatilla
3827
45
16788
Union
579
2
5740
Wallowa
69
2
1377
Wasco
410
17
6544
Washington
7714
89
126833
Wheeler
1
0
202
Yamhill
1328
15
24236
Total
56,018
759
895,547
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In