PORTLAND — Oregon had nearly 2,000 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases of the weekend, including a new daily high of 14 for Coos County on Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

The state had 1,097 new cases on Saturday and 868 new cases on Sunday, OHA reported. In addition, eight more deaths were reported, leaving the state’s death toll at 761 since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday’s new cases were reported in 30 of Oregon’s 36 counties, including: Baker (11), Benton (17), Clackamas (144), Clatsop (5), Columbia (11), Coos (14), Crook (8), Deschutes (47), Douglas (23), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (109), Jefferson (11), Josephine (9), Klamath (20), Lake (2), Lane (77), Lincoln (10), Linn (34), Malheur (19), Marion (59), Morrow (6), Multnomah (146), Polk (15), Umatilla (39), Union (5), Wasco (17), Washington (191), and Yamhill (37).

Sunday’s new cases were reported in the following counties: Benton (13), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (7), Jackson (37), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (12), Marion (176), Multnomah (184), Polk (18), Umatilla (47), Union (19), Wasco (6), Washington (110), and Yamhill (26).

Oregon’s 754th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on September 24 and died on October 8 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 755th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 28 and died on November 3 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 756th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 28 and died on November 3 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 757th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on September 29 and died on November 9 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 758th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 5 and died on November 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 759th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on September 25 and died on November 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.  

Oregon’s 760th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 8 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 761st COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 13 at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.

Updated information is available about Oregon’s 749th COVID-19 death, a 38-year-old man in Marion County. It was incorrectly reported that he did not have underlying conditions. He had underlying conditions. OHA regrets this error.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

215

3

2608

Benton

601

7

20568

Clackamas

4501

73

85433

Clatsop

300

0

7616

Columbia

346

2

9595

Coos

334

1

10192

Crook

167

5

3660

Curry

81

2

2615

Deschutes

1633

14

43821

Douglas

603

10

17132

Gilliam

18

0

404

Grant

66

0

1220

Harney

60

0

1099

Hood River

314

1

6332

Jackson

2805

10

46645

Jefferson

685

11

6253

Josephine

342

4

16463

Klamath

523

3

12705

Lake

60

0

1180

Lane

3206

34

89609

Lincoln

542

13

10852

Linn

1088

17

23215

Malheur

2165

38

6908

Marion

7324

124

68594

Morrow

594

7

2282

Multnomah

12521

195

198592

Polk

873

15

13828

Sherman

23

0

428

Tillamook

100

0

3978

Umatilla

3827

45

16788

Union

579

2

5740

Wallowa

69

2

1377

Wasco

410

17

6544

Washington

7714

89

126833

Wheeler

1

0

202

Yamhill

1328

15

24236

Total

56,018

759

895,547

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

1

